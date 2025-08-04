Uttarakhand: Boulder Crash In Pauri Kills Two, Injures Four Amid Heavy Rainfall

Pauri: Two passengers were killed and four others were injured after a large boulder, which was dislodged by continuous rainfall, crashed on a Bolero vehicle in Kotdwar area of Pauri district of Uttarakhand on Monday. The vehicle, carrying six passengers, was travelling from Dugadda to Kotdwar on the Pauri-Kotdwar-Meerut National Highway.
Officials said the accident occurred near the Siddhbali barrier of Kotdwar when a huge stone fell directly on the moving vehicle and badly crushed it. As soon as the police received the news, they rushed to the scene. While two people died on the spot, four others were rescued from the wreckage and rushed to the base hospital in Kotdwar.
Kotdwar Police Circle Officer Niharika Semwal, giving details, said, "There were six people in the Bolero vehicle. This vehicle was coming from Dugadda to Kotdwar. Two persons died on the spot in the accident, while four injured are being treated in the hospital."
Authorities said heavy rainfall is expected to continue, increasing the risk of further landslides and stone falls. Traffic on 11 motor routes in Pauri district remains suspended, and the Alaknanda river's water level has risen to 533.90 meters.
Semwal urged travellers to avoid hilly areas during the rains and to take precautionary measures while travelling. Local residents said several areas have been witnessing stone fall incidents. According to them, the severity of the boulder’s fall on the vehicle was unprecedented, leading to hours of road blockage.
Read more