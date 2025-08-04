ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Boulder Crash In Pauri Kills Two, Injures Four Amid Heavy Rainfall

Pauri: Two passengers were killed and four others were injured after a large boulder, which was dislodged by continuous rainfall, crashed on a Bolero vehicle in Kotdwar area of Pauri district of Uttarakhand on Monday. The vehicle, carrying six passengers, was travelling from Dugadda to Kotdwar on the Pauri-Kotdwar-Meerut National Highway.

Officials said the accident occurred near the Siddhbali barrier of Kotdwar when a huge stone fell directly on the moving vehicle and badly crushed it. As soon as the police received the news, they rushed to the scene. While two people died on the spot, four others were rescued from the wreckage and rushed to the base hospital in Kotdwar.

Kotdwar Police Circle Officer Niharika Semwal, giving details, said, "There were six people in the Bolero vehicle. This vehicle was coming from Dugadda to Kotdwar. Two persons died on the spot in the accident, while four injured are being treated in the hospital."