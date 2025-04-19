Uttarakhand Board Declares Class 10 and 12 Results; Girls Outperform Boys - Check Your Score Now

Ramnagar: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Saturday announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The results are now available on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in, where students can check and download their scorecards.
The overall pass percentage for Class 10 is 90.77, while Class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 83.23. Girls outperformed boys, with 93.25 per cent of girls clearing the Class 10 exam in comparison to 88.20 per cent of boys. In class 12, 86.20 per cent of girls passed, slightly higher than 80.49 per cent of boys. Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat formally released the results of the examination from Ramnagar.
उत्तराखंड विद्यालयी शिक्षा परिषद की 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण होने वाले सभी छात्रों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। आप लोग इसी तरह सफलता के नए सोपान छूते जाएं, ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 19, 2025
जो छात्र इस बार सफल नहीं हो सके, निराश न हों, असफलता अंत नहीं बल्कि…
Anushka Rana, a student of Government Inter College Badasi, Dehradun, secured the first position in Class 12 with a score of 493 out of 500, achieving 98.60 per cent. Keshav Bhatt from SPIC Karbari Grant, Dehradun and Komal Kumari from Goswami Ganesh Dutt Saraswati Vidya Mandir IC, Uttarkasi, both secured second position with 489 marks (97.80 per cent).
Ayush Singh Rawat, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Awas Vikas, Rishikesh, claimed the third position with 484 marks, securing 96.80 per cent.
In Class 10, Kamal Singh Chauhan from Vivekanand Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mandalsera, Bageshwar, and Jatin Joshi from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Kusumkheda, Haldwani, jointly secured the first position. Both students scored 496 out of 500, equating to 99.20 per cent.
Kanaklata from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, New Tehri, got second position with 495 per cent marks (99 per cent). Divyam from Goswami Ganesh Dutt Saraswati Inter College, Uttarkashi, and Deepa Joshi from CAIC Agastyamuni, US Nagar, shared the third spot with 494 marks (98.80 per cent).
Utttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated all the successful students. He also extended words of encouragement to the students who did not pass this year.
This year, a total of 2,23,403 students appeared for the board examinations held between February 21 and March 11 across 1,245 examination centres in the state. Among these, 1,13,690 were class 10 students and 1,09,713 appeared for Class 12.
Steps To Check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2025:
- Visit the official website of the UK board - ubse.uk.gov.in
- Click on Board Results
- Enter roll number and captcha code in the class 10 or class 12 login window
- Click on 'Get Result'
- The result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the UBSE 10th/12th result 2025