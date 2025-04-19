ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Board Declares Class 10 and 12 Results; Girls Outperform Boys - Check Your Score Now

Ramnagar: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Saturday announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The results are now available on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in, where students can check and download their scorecards.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 is 90.77, while Class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 83.23. Girls outperformed boys, with 93.25 per cent of girls clearing the Class 10 exam in comparison to 88.20 per cent of boys. In class 12, 86.20 per cent of girls passed, slightly higher than 80.49 per cent of boys. Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat formally released the results of the examination from Ramnagar.

Anushka Rana, a student of Government Inter College Badasi, Dehradun, secured the first position in Class 12 with a score of 493 out of 500, achieving 98.60 per cent. Keshav Bhatt from SPIC Karbari Grant, Dehradun and Komal Kumari from Goswami Ganesh Dutt Saraswati Vidya Mandir IC, Uttarkasi, both secured second position with 489 marks (97.80 per cent).

Ayush Singh Rawat, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Awas Vikas, Rishikesh, claimed the third position with 484 marks, securing 96.80 per cent.