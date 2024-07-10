ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat Passes Away At Dehradun Hospital

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 10, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Updated : Jul 10, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

According to family sources, Rawat, 68, who was undergoing rehabilitation post her spinal cord surgery the Max Hospital Dehradun, breathed her last at the hospital late Tuesday night. Rawat, BJP MLA from Kedarnath suffered spinal cord fracture in an accident during the 2017 assembly election.

Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat
Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat (X/@pushkardhami)

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand BJP MLA from Kedarnath, Shaila Rani Rawat passed away at the Max Hospital Dehradun on Tuesday night. She was 68.

According to family sources, Rawat was on ventilator support at the hospital for the last two days after her spinal cord surgery. Rawat had suffered the grievous injury in an accident during the 2017 assembly elections. After treatment for about three years, she returned home healthy and became active in politics again. A few months ago, Rawat suffered a spinal fracture after falling from the stairs of Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath.

She could not recover even after surgery after a spinal fracture. Her family was preparing to airlift her for advanced treatmentr. But she did not recuperate and breathed her last at around 10:30 pm. Her body was taken to her residence in Dehradun. Rawat's personal assistant Pappu said that her last rites will be performed in Rudraprayag today.

CM Dhami Grieved: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over Rawat's demise. “Very sad news was received about the demise of popular MLA from Kedarnath Vidhan Sabha, Smt. Shaila Rani Rawat ji. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the party and the people of the area. Her dedication towards duty and public service will always be remembered. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this immense pain,” Dhami said in a post on X.

Political Career: Political career of Kedarnath MLA Shailarani was mixed as she was affiliated to both Congress and BJP. Her political journey started with Congress. In 2012, Shailarani reached the assembly after winning on a Congress ticket. During the stampede during the Harish Rawat government, Shailarani joined BJP along with 9 MLAs. She contested from Kedarnath assembly seat in 2017 on a BJP ticket, but lost the election. The BJP high command kept faith in her and fielded her from Kedarnath in 2022 which she.

