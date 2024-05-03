Uttarakhand BJP Leader Kailash Gahtori No More; CM Dhami Remembers 'Dear Friend, Elder Brother'

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand BJP MLA and Chairman of the state Forest Development Corporation Kailash Chandra Gahtori died at a hospital in Dehradun on Friday, after a prolonged illness.

Family sources said that the former MLA from Champawat died at Max Hospital today morning.

Uttarakhand Chief Miniser Pushkar Singh Dhami with whom Gahtori shared a special bond in view of the former leaving his assembly seat Champawat for Dhami to pave way for him to become the Chief Minister in 2022, expressed grief over Gahtori’s death.

In a detailed post on X, CM Dhami wrote, “I am shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of Forest Development Corporation Chairman, former MLA, dear friend and elder brother Shri Kailash Gahtori ji”.

“Kailash ji's departure is a personal loss for me as well as the organization and the state. I am unable to express this immense pain in words. You have spent your entire life in public service, you will always be remembered as an ideal public representative. As an MLA, your dedication towards the development of Champawat region is an inspiration for us. The association with you in the field of politics and public service was so intimate and close to the heart that today it is very difficult to believe that you are no longer amongst us. You will always be remembered as a good friend and elder brother. We will work dedicatedly towards fulfilling your resolutions regarding the development of Champawat. I pray to God to give a place to the noble soul in his feet and provide strength to the grief-stricken family to bear this immense pain. Humble tribute!,” Dhami added.

Gahtori won the election from Champawat on a BJP ticket in the 2022 assembly elections. But Kailash Gahtori showed big heart as he left the seat for Pushkar Singh Dhami to pave way for him to become the Chief Minister through a by-poll from the seat.

While the BJP had won 47 of the 70 seats, Dhami had lost to Congress’s Bhuvan Chandra Kapri from Khatima. Gahtori was rewarded by the government for leaving his seat and appointed as Chairman of Forest Development Corporation.

Besides CM Dhami, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, BJP candidate from Nainital Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat Ajay Bhatt, BJP candidate from Almora-Pithoragarh Lok Sabha seat Ajay Tamta as well as Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya have also expressed grief over the demise of Kailash Gahtori.