Uttarakhand Biodiversity Gallery: Depository of Flora, Fauna on Verge of Extinction

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Biodiversity Gallery of the Uttarakhand Forest Research Centre has been making continuous efforts to conserve animals and plants which are on the verge of extinction. This gallery has been constructed in the Forest Research Center located in Haldwani and photographs of significant plants have been preserved under the jurisdiction of Chief Forest Conservator, Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Photographs of various flora and fauna have been displayed here with special information inscribed about them. Plants and wild animals native to Uttarakhand have been mentioned here with special relevance to their size and structure. More than 500 photos have been displayed in the gallery.

The center of attraction of this gallery is the peculiar sound of a jungle that echoes as one enters the arena. Chirping of birds, howling of elephants and growling of tigers can be experienced through the music system that is active here. The amazing lighting adds to the craze, heightening its beauty.

People from all age groups- school children to college students flock to the gallery to experience the taste of this unique gallery. The importance of organisms and their role in the ecosystem is reflected well here.

Ranger Madan Singh Bisht posted at Uttarakhand Forest Research Center said that very few people are aware of the flora and fauna that are showcased here. Citing an example, he said, "People barely know about the poisonous King Cobra which makes a nest as shown in the gallery."