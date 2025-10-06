ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Begins Phasing Out 200-Year-Old Patwari System; 1,983 Revenue Villages to Come Under Regular Police

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has begun the gradual abolition of the Patwari (Revenue Police) system, a 200-year-old legacy from the British era. Under this reform, all revenue areas are being handed over to the regular police to strengthen law and order, particularly in rural and border regions.

A cabinet decision made earlier to transfer over 1,500 villages to the regular police in 2023 had reached the court due to legal hurdles. Now, the Pushkar Dhami government has approved the transfer of 1,983 revenue villages to the regular police, marking a major administrative change in the state.

A government statement stated that this is a historic decision and will increase public trust in the police. Furthermore, the government states that this will create a safe social environment in rural and border areas. It will also make the state's police system more accountable and effective, increasing both fear among criminals and public confidence.

"This step will further strengthen the state's law and order and increase the public's sense of security. Regular police will now directly respond to crimes in these villages, ensuring crime control, prompt investigation, and the delivery of justice," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.