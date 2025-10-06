Uttarakhand Begins Phasing Out 200-Year-Old Patwari System; 1,983 Revenue Villages to Come Under Regular Police
The state government, in a statement, stated that this is a historic decision and will increase public trust in the police.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 8:14 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has begun the gradual abolition of the Patwari (Revenue Police) system, a 200-year-old legacy from the British era. Under this reform, all revenue areas are being handed over to the regular police to strengthen law and order, particularly in rural and border regions.
A cabinet decision made earlier to transfer over 1,500 villages to the regular police in 2023 had reached the court due to legal hurdles. Now, the Pushkar Dhami government has approved the transfer of 1,983 revenue villages to the regular police, marking a major administrative change in the state.
A government statement stated that this is a historic decision and will increase public trust in the police. Furthermore, the government states that this will create a safe social environment in rural and border areas. It will also make the state's police system more accountable and effective, increasing both fear among criminals and public confidence.
प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य के 1983 राजस्व गांवों को नियमित पुलिस क्षेत्राधिकार में सम्मिलित किये जाने का निर्णय लिया है।— CM Office Uttarakhand (@ukcmo) October 4, 2025
माननीय उच्च न्यायालय के आदेश तथा पूर्व मंत्रिमंडलीय निर्णयों के अनुरूप राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था को और अधिक मजबूती प्रदान करने के उदे्श्य से राज्य सरकार द्वारा आज…
"This step will further strengthen the state's law and order and increase the public's sense of security. Regular police will now directly respond to crimes in these villages, ensuring crime control, prompt investigation, and the delivery of justice," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
The move comes seven years after the Uttarakhand High Court ordered the state government in 2018 to abolish the Revenue Police system, calling it ineffective for crime control and justice delivery. However, the government had cited resource and infrastructure limitations for the delay.
Public outcry following the Ankita Bhandari murder case in 2022 renewed pressure on the government to act, exposing the shortcomings of the untrained and under-equipped Revenue Police system.
On the abolition of the Revenue Police System, former Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) AB Lal called it a historic and bold step. He said, "The Revenue Police System was a 200-year-old colonial structure. Ending it now is like moving towards a modern policing system."
"The nature of crime in the hilly areas has changed. Previously, it was just minor fights or thefts. Now, cybercrime, drug trafficking, crimes against women, and serious murders are also occurring. In such a situation, an untrained system like the Revenue Police was unable to prevent crime," AB Lal said.
