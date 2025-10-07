ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Abolish Madrasa Board As Guv Approves Minority Education Bill

The Minority Education Bill, 2025, passed during the monsoon session of the Assembly held in Gairsain, was sent for the Governor's approval. The Governor held extensive discussions with delegations from different minority communities in the state, including Sikhs, Muslims, Jains, Christians, and Buddhists, before approval.

Madrasas in the state will now be required to obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority and affiliation with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Following the Governor’s approval, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to abolish the Madrasa Board and integrate minority educational institutions into the mainstream education system.

Dehradun: The Madrasa Board in Uttarakhand is poised to become history as Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) on Monday approved the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, 2025.

Under this Bill, Madrasas will now have to register under the Uttarakhand Board, and it will be mandatory to include subjects like science, mathematics, and social science in their curriculum. Emphasis will also be placed on modern technical education and vocational training.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the decision as historic, stating that it will bring revolutionary changes in the field of education in Uttarakhand. He said, “Our goal is that every child in the state, regardless of their class or community, should progress with equal education and opportunities.”

He further informed that starting from the academic session in July 2026, all minority schools will provide education based on the national curriculum and the New Education Policy. This will not only raise the standard of education but also give students the opportunity to be part of the mainstream.

However, some organisations have expressed concerns over the decision. They argue that special provisions should be made to preserve the cultural and religious identity of Madrasas. In response, the government has assured that religious education will still be allowed in the curriculum, but priority will be given to modern education.