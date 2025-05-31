Uttarakhand Batch IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Resigns; Cites Personal Reasons

Dehradun: Utarakhand batch IPS officer and SP Vigilance, Rachita Juyal has resigned from her service for personal reasons. However, her resignation has not yet been accepted by the government.

It is learnt that Rachita sent the resignation letter to the Chief Secretary's office a few days ago. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Director General of Police as per sources. Rachita cited personal reasons for her resignation.

Rachita was working as SP in the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department. During her tenure as SP in Vigilance, a sub-inspector of the police department was caught by the anti-graft department on corruption charges. The ISBT Chowki Incharge's arrest by the Vigilance team caused a stir in the police department.

Rachita's sudden resignation has raised eyebrows in the political quarters as it comes close on the heels of the transfer of ASP Mithilesh Kumar from Vigilance.