ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Batch IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Resigns; Cites Personal Reasons

Rachita, who served as the SP Vigilance has sent the resignation letter to Chief Secretary while citing personal reasons.

Uttarakhand Batch IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Resigns
Uttarakhand Batch IPS Officer Rachita Juyal (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: Utarakhand batch IPS officer and SP Vigilance, Rachita Juyal has resigned from her service for personal reasons. However, her resignation has not yet been accepted by the government.

It is learnt that Rachita sent the resignation letter to the Chief Secretary's office a few days ago. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Director General of Police as per sources. Rachita cited personal reasons for her resignation.

Rachita was working as SP in the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department. During her tenure as SP in Vigilance, a sub-inspector of the police department was caught by the anti-graft department on corruption charges. The ISBT Chowki Incharge's arrest by the Vigilance team caused a stir in the police department.

Rachita's sudden resignation has raised eyebrows in the political quarters as it comes close on the heels of the transfer of ASP Mithilesh Kumar from Vigilance.

Dehradun: Utarakhand batch IPS officer and SP Vigilance, Rachita Juyal has resigned from her service for personal reasons. However, her resignation has not yet been accepted by the government.

It is learnt that Rachita sent the resignation letter to the Chief Secretary's office a few days ago. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Director General of Police as per sources. Rachita cited personal reasons for her resignation.

Rachita was working as SP in the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department. During her tenure as SP in Vigilance, a sub-inspector of the police department was caught by the anti-graft department on corruption charges. The ISBT Chowki Incharge's arrest by the Vigilance team caused a stir in the police department.

Rachita's sudden resignation has raised eyebrows in the political quarters as it comes close on the heels of the transfer of ASP Mithilesh Kumar from Vigilance.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPS OFFICER RESIGNATIONUTTARAKHANDRACHITA JUYALIPSUTTARAKHAND IPS OFFICER RESIGNATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.