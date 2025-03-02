ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Sunday Search Focuses On Missing 4 As Rescuers Race Against Time

Dehradun: Rescue teams of Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) face a daunting task in rescuing remaining trapped workers after 50 of them were pulled out of snow from the site of an avalanche-hit BRO camp in Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district by rescuers with one trapped person reaching home on his own, braving the inclement weather in icy cold.

The rescue teams are going to zero in in remaining workers on Sunday. The search operation using GPR (ground penetrating radar) will be carried out, thermal imaging cameras and victim location cameras will be utilised to assist in the search. Officials earlier said four of them died on Saturday as rescuers raced against time to trace four more labourers feared trapped.

According to latest rescue updates provided by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), five labourers were missing but one of them -- Sunil Kumar from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh -- has reached home safely on his own and now, the search is focused on the four remaining workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah closely monitored the rescue operations, led by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, providing instructions at regular intervals. Among the five missing workers, one from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, has safely returned home. The search for the remaining four missing workers continues, with rescue teams working tirelessly.

PM Modi, Shah, Dhami monitor rescue operations

The army's sniffer dogs are also being utilised. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami received latest updates on the rescue operations from Disaster Management and Rehabilitation secretary Vinod Kumar Suman and district magistrate of Chamoli, Sandeep Tiwari, late in the evening. He has directed a comprehensive search and rescue operation to find the missing workers.

Under the Chief Minister's directive, rescue and relief efforts continued late into Saturday evening to search for the missing workers. The Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF are conducting intense search operations.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation secretary Vinod Kumar Suman reported that on Saturday, 24 workers were transported from the army hospital in Mana to Joshimath, where they are being treated. Among them, two workers are in critical condition and have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. One patient has already been admitted to AIIMS, while arrangements are being made to bring the second patient.

Unfortunately, one worker has been reportedly died in Joshimath. Additionally, 26 workers were rescued from Badrinath/Mana; among them; 23 are safe, while three have sadly lost their lives.The District Magistrate of Chamoli has instructed representatives of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to contact the families of the missing workers to gather information.