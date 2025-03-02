Uttarakhand Avalanche: As Rescue Operations Underway, Geologist Warns Of Historical Pattern

Chamoli: The rescue teams are continuing their efforts to find the remaining workers caught in an avalanche in the Mana area of Chamoli on Friday. The operation is being closely monitored by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who conducted an aerial survey to assess the situation.

According to MPS Bisht, Senior Geologist at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University, this incident follows a historical pattern of avalanches in the region. "I have been conducting geographical research in the Badrinath and Mana area with my students since 2002. In 2003, a massive avalanche struck this region, causing extensive damage between Badrinath temple and Baamni village," Bisht explained.

The 2003 avalanche caused rocks and boulders to break off from Nar Parvat on the Alaknanda River's left bank. It reached the bus stand below and damaged hotels and shops. Bisht also noted that records show a similar avalanche in 1930 that destroyed the entire Mana area.

Following the 2003 disaster, Bisht conducted a detailed 15-day survey at the request of the temple committee and the Rawal of Badrinath Dham. He mapped the affected area and identified potential disaster zones. He submitted his findings to the then-disaster management minister, Harak Singh Rawat.

"Nar Parvat is located on the left bank of the Alaknanda river near Mana, with Kuber Parvat nearby. The Kularbank glacier in this area can cause avalanches that damage lower regions," Bisht explained. He identified eight major avalanche points on the Badrinath route and several more between Badrinath and Mana.

Despite his warnings about the sensitive nature of the area, Bisht expressed frustration that construction has continued unchecked. "Today, five-star hotels and large buildings stand in this area. When we tamper with nature this way, such incidents are inevitable," he said.

Bisht explained that the Himalayas experience two types of avalanches: snow avalanches and slab avalanches. The recent Mana incident was a snow avalanche, which consists of loose snow, water, and air. These travel long distances at high velocity but cause less damage, explaining why most workers survived.

"In snow avalanches, there's sufficient oxygen and victims' bones typically bend rather than break. Deaths usually result from frostbite, hypothermia, or oxygen deprivation, but there's often time for rescue," Bisht said. By contrast, slab avalanches involve entire blocks of ice falling due to pressure or cracks, making them extremely destructive.