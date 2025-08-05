Uttarakhand: Autopsy Confirms Bhimtal Pvt University Student Died By Suicide, Family Alleges Ragging

Haldwani: The post-mortem report of a girl student from Lucknow, who was found dead last week in a room near a private university in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, has confirmed that she died by hanging.

SP Crime Jagdish Chandra said the autopsy was conducted by a team of doctors under video recording at the Haldwani mortuary. The student's viscera has been preserved for further forensic examination.

The report comes days after the shocking death of the student, who was pursuing her BCA second year at the varsity. She was found dead in her rented room last Wednesday (July 30). When she did not step out of the room all day, her hostel mates got worried. Despite knocking on the door continuously, there was no response. Eventually, they broke open the door and found her body inside, police sources said.

Receiving information, police reached the spot and took her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhawali, where doctors declared her brought dead. The girl's mobile phone and personal belongings were seized from the room and sent for forensic testing.

Bhimtal SHO Pramod Shah had said that while the case initially appeared to be suicide, both murder and suicide angles were being investigated.

Meanwhile, the girl's family, who live in Lucknow's Musroop, made serious allegations against the varsity management. Her father has strongly denied the possibility of suicide and questioned what pushed his daughter to such an extreme step. With a strong conviction that his daughter was not someone who would ever consider suicide, he has demanded a thorough investigation to ascertain what exactly happened with her that day.

According to the family, their girl had sent them a video just a day before her death, in which she appeared extremely scared. They have alleged that she was being ragged by someone at the university and have urged the Nainital police to thoroughly investigate this angle.

The family also claimed that the university management did not give them timely information and kept changing its version of events. They said the college was not cooperating fully in the matter. They added that similar troubling incidents have happened in the institution before, and they do not want another child to suffer the way their daughter did.

"What happened to my daughter that she took such a drastic such? The college administration hid the whole matter. I was not even given the correct information. Police should conduct a fair investigation into the matter. We want justice," the girl's father said.

SP Crime Jagdish Chandra, however, said that based on the investigation so far, no evidence of ragging has been found. Police have questioned the girl's friends, and nothing related to ragging has come up. "Still, we are not ruling out any other possibility. The student's viscera will be tested," the official said.

SSP Nainital Prahlad Narayan said investigation is underway. He said the post-mortem and videography were done as per protocol, and the forensic team is analysing the case. Police have assured the family that they are taking all allegations seriously and are committed to bringing the truth to the fore.