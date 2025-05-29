Uttarakhand Authorities Appeal To Visitors To Be Wary Of Flash Floods And Not Go Near Water Bodies

Dehradun: There is an old saying, “Appearances are often deceptive.” This holds true for tourist destinations like Uttarakhand where carelessness of visitors with regards to streams, rivers and hills often results in tragedy.

The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has asked the district authorities to monitor trouble spots where flash floods and landslides can take place. Secretary (Disaster Management and Rehabilitation) Vinod Kumar Suman has also appealed to the tourists and Chardham Yatris not to take any risks and avoid going near water bodies besides taking extreme caution while crossing dry drains and rivers.

People present at a waterfall in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The USDMA will be issuing an advisory on excessive pre-monsoon rains resulting in flash floods. Many vehicles get damaged and traveling becomes difficult in such situations in the hills. The gushing waters take everyone by surprise. The worst affected are four-wheelers as the spokes in the wheels of the two-wheelers allow the water to pass through them.

Director of Indian Meteorological Department Bikram Singh disclosed, “People should keep in mind that if it is raining in the mountains, the water will obviously go down rapidly through rivers, streams and waterfalls. If there is early monsoon or routine heavy rain then old trees, stones and dry debris lying in its path will also come down.”

Police and locals near a water body in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

He said the people should not go exactly at the bottom of a waterfall and take special precautions while crossing dry rivers and streams.

The state recently witnessed an accident at a water body that claimed human lives. Two tourists, a man and a woman from Delhi, bathing in the Tiger Falls at Chakrata were killed on May 26 when a tree fell on them. This led to the Dehradun district administration banning bathing at the Tiger Falls.

In-charge at Chakrata Police Station, Chandrashekhar Nautiyal said, “People can take a walk around the Tiger Falls but not enter the waters till further orders.”

Flashflood in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

He said that many trees above the waterfall are weak and can fall down anytime. The Forest Department will chop them if required to ensure safety.

Pictures of Kempty Falls at Mussoorie overflowing had also surfaced recently. It is a popular tourist destination that can get hit by a flash flood even if it is sunny all around. The administration constantly appeals to the tourists not to go near the water during the rainy season.

The other popular spots around water bodies prone to such accidents include Guchhu Pani and Mal Devta in Dehradun, the rivers and streams in Haridwar besides several such spots in Kumaon.

Quite often even big boulders come down with gushing waters making it all the more dangerous to human lives. Even the habitation along the water bodies is not safe from the fury of the flash floods.