Uttarakhand: Assistant Comm'r Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe; Case Filed Under Corruption Act

Dehradun: Following the instructions of the Dhami government on initiating stringent action against corrupt officers, the state vigilance team caught a big fish in the net on charges of bribery. In a major breakthrough, Assistant Commissioner Shashikant Dubey of the State Tax (State GST) Department was caught red-handed on June 25 from his office located on the Laxmi Road while taking a bribe of Rs 75,000.

A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of The Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (whoever attempts to commit an offence u/s 13(1) & (a) of new Act 2018 (i.e., misappropriation of any property entrusted to him dishonestly or fraudulently shall be liable for punishment for 3 to 5 years and fine).

After the arrest, the team raided his residence along and a few other spots to trace the property acquired through bribery. Officers and employees of the State Tax Department, Minor Irrigation Department, Forest Department, Electricity Department and Food Supply Department have been arrested in the past as well, on charges of taking money under the table.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vigilance, Dhirendra Singh Gunjyal announced a cash reward for the trap team after the success. "Dubey was forcing the complainant to pay a heavy penalty by pointing out GST rules mentioned in his restaurant bills. We are searching his residence and interrogation him regarding his movable and immovable properties at multiple places," Gunjyal added.

Cases of corruption have seen a steady hike in the past few years in different departments of the Uttarakhand Government. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is up in arms to put an end to such corrupt practices in the government and has warned that none will be spared if caught.

Despite that, such cases are coming to fore everyday, reflecting the terrible professional commitment of the officers today. The state government, in its attempt to end corruption, has launched toll free number 1064 to register corruption-related complaints with the officials of the vigilance department.