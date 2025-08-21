Uttarakhand Assembly Wraps Up In Chaos, Leaves Behind Landmark Legislations

Gairsain: After the opposition Congress’s ruckus in the Uttarakhand Assembly over the alleged irregularities in recent panchayat elections and the law and order situation, the house was adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

The two days were marked by repeated disruptions by the opposition, including their overnight sit-in, tearing of papers, and sloganeering.

However, despite repeated chaos, the government managed to pass nine bills and a supplementary budget of Rs 5,315 crore before the adjournment.

One of the major decisions includes the passage of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill 2025. The bill grants minority status to institutions run by Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi communities, making Uttarakhand the first state to do so. Earlier, only Muslim institutions were enjoying the minority status benefits.

The new legislation will also repeal existing madrasa-specific laws from July 2026 and allow the teaching of Gurumukhi and Pali languages.

The bill also provides for the formation of an authority, which will make it mandatory for educational institutions established by all minority communities to get recognition from it and ensure quality education.

Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand (Amendment) Bill 2025: This legislation brings strict punishment under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for fraudulent live-in relationships and sexual exploitation through force or deceit.

Two new sections have also been added to the UCC, under which, if a married person enters into a live-in relationship fraudulently, he will also have to face seven years of imprisonment and pay a fine, but this provision will not apply to those who have ended the live-in relationship or whose partner is not known for seven years or more.

Similarly, new provisions have also been added by amending the sub-sections of Section 387 of the UCC, under which a person can be imprisoned for up to seven years if he or she establishes a sexual relationship by obtaining the consent by force, pressure or fraud.

Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion and Prohibition of Unlawful Activities (Amendment) Bill 2025- The bill expands the anti-conversion law to cover digital conversions, promises of marriage, financial inducements or other benefits. Under this, punishments have also been increased to life imprisonment.

This also has provisions for the seizure of properties by the district authorities in case these are linked to forced conversions.

Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill 2025- This bill eases the two-child rule, clarifying that if a couple’s second birth results in twins, they remain eligible to contest elections.

Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Act 1939) (Amendment) Bill 2025- The number of vice-presidents at the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has been increased to two.

Other measures included amendments to private university regulations, witness protection repeal, and recognition rules for local self-government bodies.