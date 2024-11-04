ETV Bharat / state

At least 20 Dead As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora

The bus was going from Garhwal to Kumaon when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora.

Rescue operation at the accident site
Rescue operation at the accident site. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

Almora: At least 20 people were killed and several others injured after a bus met with an accident in Almora district of Uttarakhand on Monday. As per officials, the bus with at least 40 passengers aboard went out of control near Kupi village in Marchula and fell into a deep gorge.

The bus was going from Garhwal to Kumaon when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora, District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey said. While Pandey initially confirmed only seven casualties, sources told ETV Bharat that at least 20 people were killed in the mishap.

The casualties may go up further as there were around 40 passengers on the bus when it fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge. Police and SDRF personnel are carrying out a search and rescue operation at the spot. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

"Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly," he said on X.

"The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers if required," he said.

