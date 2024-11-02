Uttarakhand Air Quality Takes A Hit On Diwali Night, Shows Signs Of Improvement

Dehradun: Air quality in Uttarakhand's major cities took a hit on Diwali night (October 31), dipping from normal to poor. Dehradun's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 318, although this represents an improvement from last year's peak of over 350. Air quality showed signs of recovery the following day, with AQI dropping to 276.

In the capital city Dehradun, the Air Quality Index was around 158.6 till October 30 which soared to 333 on the night of October 31. The Air Quality Index in Rishikesh city was 95 on October 30, which increased to more than 154 the next night. Similarly, the AQI in Kashipur city was 135 on October 30, which reached 263 on October 31 night.

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Member Secretary of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, noted that despite extensive awareness efforts, Diwali night saw a significant spike in pollution in most state cities, shifting from normal to poor. However, Haridwar showed improvement from last year's festivities. Encouragingly, pollution levels decreased by November 1, returning to normal standards.

The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board took proactive measures to curb pollution during Diwali. A week before the festivities, they began monitoring the situation closely. To raise awareness, they launched public campaigns and collaborated with municipal administrations to reduce pollution through water sprinkling. The Pollution Control Board will monitor all the cities for the next week regarding environmental pollution.