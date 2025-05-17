AIIMS Rishikesh's Heli Ambulance Crashlands In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

Dehradun: The helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed near a helipad in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath due to damage to the rear part, officials said on Saturday. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that all passengers on board the helicopter are safe.

Rudraprayag District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said that a major accident was averted due to the presence of mind of the pilot. During the emergency landing, the rear part of the Sanjeevani heli ambulance broke.

According to Rishikesh AIIMS Public Relations Officer Sandeep Kumar, this helicopter was going to Kedarnath from AIIMS Rishikesh to pick up a patient. The pilot, a doctor and a nursing staff were on board the helicopter at the time of the accident.

A helicopter had crashed near Gangani in Uttarkashi on May 8, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives, including the pilot and five passengers.