Uttarakhand Adopts Centre's Water Policy; Pollution Violators To Face Penalty Up To Rs 15 Lakh

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has officially adopted the Central Government's Water Policy 2024, in what is seen as a major step to ensure strict regulation of water usage and put a check on pollution in the state.

Even though the state assembly had passed a resolution for adopting the policy earlier this year, the same came into effect now.

The state government initiated its implementation after repeated warnings from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) over rising pollution levels in Uttarakhand's rivers and industrial zones. Recently, the CPCB even issued a notice to the Uttarakhand Environment Pollution Control Board for failing to ensure proper treatment of wastewater in the SIDCUL industrial area.

Officials said this is an important step towards enforcing the amended Water Act 2024. While discussions on the new policy was underway for several months and it was also mentioned in the February Assembly session, no concrete action was taken until now.

As per sources, complaints regarding water pollution have been frequently received from various industrial establishments, and these cases have also reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) several times.

Under the Government of India's revised water policy, the focus is on keeping water clean and fixing accountability of officials at every level. The policy aims to make the pollution control process more transparent and effective, especially for industrial units.

As per the new rules, hefty fines will be imposed on anyone found violating use of water or pollution norms. The aim is to ensure that public as well as industries remain cautious about environmental impact.