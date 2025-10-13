Uttarakhand Adopts Centre's Water Policy; Pollution Violators To Face Penalty Up To Rs 15 Lakh
For minor violations, fines will range between Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000, while for serious offences, penalties can go up to Rs 15 lakh.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand has officially adopted the Central Government's Water Policy 2024, in what is seen as a major step to ensure strict regulation of water usage and put a check on pollution in the state.
Even though the state assembly had passed a resolution for adopting the policy earlier this year, the same came into effect now.
The state government initiated its implementation after repeated warnings from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) over rising pollution levels in Uttarakhand's rivers and industrial zones. Recently, the CPCB even issued a notice to the Uttarakhand Environment Pollution Control Board for failing to ensure proper treatment of wastewater in the SIDCUL industrial area.
Officials said this is an important step towards enforcing the amended Water Act 2024. While discussions on the new policy was underway for several months and it was also mentioned in the February Assembly session, no concrete action was taken until now.
As per sources, complaints regarding water pollution have been frequently received from various industrial establishments, and these cases have also reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) several times.
Under the Government of India's revised water policy, the focus is on keeping water clean and fixing accountability of officials at every level. The policy aims to make the pollution control process more transparent and effective, especially for industrial units.
As per the new rules, hefty fines will be imposed on anyone found violating use of water or pollution norms. The aim is to ensure that public as well as industries remain cautious about environmental impact.
The policy has replaced criminal prosecution in minor cases with financial penalties.
- For minor violations, fines will range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.
- For serious offences, penalties can go up to Rs 15 lakh.
- If someone fails to pay the fine, they could face a penalty of up to double the amount or imprisonment for up to three years.
The Central Government will appoint an Adjudicating Officer, who will be an officer of Joint Secretary rank or above, to decide on cases of violation.
Those penalised can appeal to the NGT, but they must deposit 10 percent of the fine amount in advance.
The Centre has also been empowered to issue guidelines on the consent process for industries from state pollution control boards, and it may exempt certain industries from this process under specific conditions, sources said.
According to officials from the Uttarakhand Environment Department, the new water policy will help improve accountability among industrial units and make pollution monitoring more efficient.
"All states are required to adopt the Central Government's Water Policy 2024. Uttarakhand had passed a resolution for the same in February, and the work on implementation is now complete. The policy lays down rules for responsibilities entrusted to officials and introduces financial penalties in the form of environmental compensation," said Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Member Secretary of Uttarakhand Environment Pollution Control Board.
Also Read
Monsoon Floods Intensify Plastic Menace In Rivers
Kashmir’s Biggest Landfill To Be Cleared Of Legacy Waste In Two Years Via Biomining