Uttarakhand: 2 Men Held with Smack Worth Rs 1 Cr from Indo-Nepal Border

Rudrapur: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and police have arrested two men from Khatima area in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur city and seized 1 kg of smack valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international market from them.

Acting on a tip off about a huge consignment of contraband being supplied on the Indo-Nepal border in Khatima, the Kumaon Unit of Uttarakhand STF and Khatima Police launched a joint operation. They reached the Van Khandi Mahadev Temple in the border area and intercepted two men who looked suspicious. They were detained and on searching their belongings, 1 kg smack was recovered.

During interrogation it was learnt that the accused had come from Bareilly to supply the smack to a smuggler from Nepal. The two have been identified as Sagir Ahmed and Babu. Both are residents of Maholiya in Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. They confessed that they had carried the contraband from Bareilly to hand it over to a smuggler from Nepal who was supposed to meet them in Khatima.

Police have registered a case under the ​Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and will present the duo before court. The accused are being interrogated about the smack dealer who handed them the contraband.

The accused told that they have been supplying smack in the cities of Uttarakhand, Nepal and Uttar Pradesh for a long time. Investigators are collecting information about the drug dealer and others involved in the case.