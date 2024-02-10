Uttarakhand: 2 Men Held with Smack Worth Rs 1 Cr from Indo-Nepal Border

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 11 hours ago

Uttarakhand: 2 Men Held with Smack Worth Rs 1 Cr from Indo-Nepal Border

Two men were carrying 1 kg smack from UP's Bareilly to hand it over to a Nepali smuggler at the Indo-Nepal border in Khatima in Uttarakhand. Acting on a tip-off provided by an informer, the two were arrested by the STF and police near the Van Khandi Mahadev Temple.

Rudrapur: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and police have arrested two men from Khatima area in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur city and seized 1 kg of smack valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international market from them.

Acting on a tip off about a huge consignment of contraband being supplied on the Indo-Nepal border in Khatima, the Kumaon Unit of Uttarakhand STF and Khatima Police launched a joint operation. They reached the Van Khandi Mahadev Temple in the border area and intercepted two men who looked suspicious. They were detained and on searching their belongings, 1 kg smack was recovered.

During interrogation it was learnt that the accused had come from Bareilly to supply the smack to a smuggler from Nepal. The two have been identified as Sagir Ahmed and Babu. Both are residents of Maholiya in Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. They confessed that they had carried the contraband from Bareilly to hand it over to a smuggler from Nepal who was supposed to meet them in Khatima.

Police have registered a case under the ​Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and will present the duo before court. The accused are being interrogated about the smack dealer who handed them the contraband.

The accused told that they have been supplying smack in the cities of Uttarakhand, Nepal and Uttar Pradesh for a long time. Investigators are collecting information about the drug dealer and others involved in the case.

​Read more

  1. Uttarakhand STF nabs gang leader for duping people of Rs 21 crore promising work-from-home jobs
  2. Rs 300 crore narco-terror case: Two arrested in Uttarakhand in joint operation by STF, J&K Police
  3. Uttarakhand STF arrests notorious arms dealer in Udham Singh Nagar

TAGGED:

SmackIndo Nepal BorderSTF

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.