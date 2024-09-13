ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 1971 Indo-Pak War Soldier's Body Crosses River On Makeshift Trolley For Cremation

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Despite making tall claims of development, Uttarakhand government could not build a bridge to connect Danijala village of Ranibagh, which is just five kilometres from Haldwani. Thus, hapless people have been risking their lives daily to cross the Gaula river with the help of a makeshift hanging trolley.

The mortal remains of Gopal Jung Basnet, a soldier of the Indo-Pakistan war, who died on Thursday was carried on the makeshift trolley across the Gaula river to perform his last rites. Basnet (78), a resident of Danijala village of Ranibagh, died due to illness and his two sons are also serving the Army.

Basnet's body was taken to the cremation ground, located on the other side of the river and his last rites were performed. The Gaula river is overflowing due to heavy rains but there is no other option left for the villagers other than crossing the river in such a dangerous manner.

There are around 20 families who live in Danijala village and they have been demanding to build a suspension bridge since long. The villagers have expressed their displeasure and accused the government of neglecting their village for decades.

Most residents of Danijala village are engaged in the country's protection as they are deployed in the Indian Army. Many people had earlier served the British Army and then were with the Indian Army. Presently, more than 12 youths are serving in the Army, but despite this, the villagers are deprived of their basic rights.