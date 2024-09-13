ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 1971 Indo-Pak War Soldier's Body Crosses River On Makeshift Trolley For Cremation

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

In absence of a suspension bridge, locals in Uttarakhand's Danijala village are risking their lives daily as they have to use a makeshift hanging trolley to cross Gaula river, which is overflowing due to rains.

Makeshift trolley used for crossing river (ETV Bharat Photo)

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Despite making tall claims of development, Uttarakhand government could not build a bridge to connect Danijala village of Ranibagh, which is just five kilometres from Haldwani. Thus, hapless people have been risking their lives daily to cross the Gaula river with the help of a makeshift hanging trolley.

The mortal remains of Gopal Jung Basnet, a soldier of the Indo-Pakistan war, who died on Thursday was carried on the makeshift trolley across the Gaula river to perform his last rites. Basnet (78), a resident of Danijala village of Ranibagh, died due to illness and his two sons are also serving the Army.

Basnet's body was taken to the cremation ground, located on the other side of the river and his last rites were performed. The Gaula river is overflowing due to heavy rains but there is no other option left for the villagers other than crossing the river in such a dangerous manner.

There are around 20 families who live in Danijala village and they have been demanding to build a suspension bridge since long. The villagers have expressed their displeasure and accused the government of neglecting their village for decades.

Most residents of Danijala village are engaged in the country's protection as they are deployed in the Indian Army. Many people had earlier served the British Army and then were with the Indian Army. Presently, more than 12 youths are serving in the Army, but despite this, the villagers are deprived of their basic rights.

Villagers said that they normally cross the river on foot but during the monsoons when the water level rises, they face a lot of problems. They have to cross the river using a hanging makeshift trolley and ropes, which make the journey extremely risky.

Vandana Singh, District Magistrate, Nainital said that that government has decided to build a suspension bridge here and work will start as soon as funds are allocated. "The PWD prepared the detailed project report and sent it to the government. As soon as budget is received from the government, a suspension bridge will be set up," Singh said.

