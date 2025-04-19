Uttarakhand Class X State Board Topper Stayed Off Social Media To Concentrate On Studies

Haldwani: Jatin Joshi and Kamal Singh Chauhan have topped the matriculation examinations conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Examination (UBSE).

While both of them are ecstatic after the results were announced, Jatin said he kept away from social media and studied from You Tube and books to perform well in the exams. He said social media is a major distraction for students nowadays and by keeping off it, youngsters can concentrate on their studies. He plans to study Physics and Chemistry in Intermediate and aspires to become an engineer. Jatin secured 496 out of 500 marks in the exams. Teachers of Hargovind Suyal School in Haldwani where Jatin studied said they were proud of his achievement. School principal Khem Singh Bisht said his institution's students perform well in the State Board exams every year.

Kamal too has secured 496 marks out of 500 in the matriculation. The second place has been bagged by Kanaklata who secured 495 out of 500 marks in the exam. Similarly, Anushka Rana, topped the Intermediate exam conducted by UBSE by securing 493 marks out of 500. Keshav Bhatt and Komal Kumari grabbed the second position by securing 489 marks out of 500. Keshav is a student of SPIC Karbari Grant, Dehradun and Komal of Goswami Ganesh Dutt Saraswati Vidya Mandir IC, Uttarkashi.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated students who cleared the exams. He also asked those who could not succeed to not get disappointed and try again with confidence and determination.