UP's First Suspected HMPV Patient Dies In Lucknow; Hospital Cites Other Health Ailments

Lucknow: A 60-year-old woman suspected to be the first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMV) infection in the state died at the Balrampur Hospital of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, doctors said on Thursday. The woman from Lucknow tested positive for the HMPV virus on January 9 during tests at a private lab and tested negative during a test at the KGMU lab on January 10.

Balrampur Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi, stated that the woman's HMPV test results came back negative. According to him, she was suffering from several other health issues, including tuberculosis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, and heart problems. Her condition worsened on Monday, leading to her transfer to the ICU. During treatment, she unfortunately stopped breathing. The woman died on Tuesday night.

The woman was admitted to Balrampur Hospital on November 22. Earlier, after experiencing cough and fever the lady consulted some local doctors but did not find relief from the treatment. Subsequently, she was treated at a private hospital on Kanpur Road, where doctors suspected pneumonia as well as the HMPV virus. The woman was then admitted to Balrampur hospital after her health deteriorated where she was moved to the ICU for more intensive care.

A sample was taken for testing, and the initial report returned negative. However, on January 7, when her health worsened again, a sample was sent to a private pathology and diagnostic centre. This time the woman was confirmed to be HMPV positive. However, when the HMPV test was done again in the KGMU lab on January 10, the report came back negative.

The woman was being treated in the hospital under the supervision of Dr AK. Gupta and Dr Vishnu.