6 Children Among 10 Killed After 3-Storey House Collapses In UP's Meerut

Meerut: At least 10 people including six children were killed after a three-storey house in Zakir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut collapsed on Saturday afternoon, with rescue operation continuing on Sunday as well as authorities fear one person is still trapped under the debris.

In a statement, the district administration said the deceased have been identified as Sajid (40), his daughter Saniya (15), son Saqib (11), Simra (one-and-half years), Reeza (7), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisa (18), Aliya (6) and Rimsa (5 months). The condition of Sofiyan (6) is stable, the administration said in the statement.

Of those injured, Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20) and Saina (38) are undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College. The three-storey house collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping 15 people under the debris.

Speaking to reporters, Meerut District Magistrate of Deepak Meena said, "When the rescue operation started, the relatives gave information about 15 persons. Three managed to escape when the building was collapsing."

"The death toll stands at 10 till now while five persons are alive. The rescue operations will continue till the entire debris is removed," the officer said. "The bodies have been kept at the medical college and a post-mortem examination is being conducted," he said.

Senior officials, including Meerut Zone Additional Director General of Police D K Thakur, Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J, Inspector General of Police Nachiketa Jha and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation. NDRF, fire brigade and police teams are engaged in the rescue operation. (With Agency inputs)