Uttar Pradesh: 10 Youths Suffer Burn Injuries Due To Electrocution On Way To Ganesh Idol Immersion

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A live electricity wire fell on the windsheild wiper of a vehicle carrying Ganesh idol that was being taken for immersion. When people tried to remove the wire, 10 of them suffered burn injuries and had to be hospitalised.

Chaos ensued after incident (ETV Bharat Photo)

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Nearly 10 people sustained burn injuries due to electrocution on way to Ganesh idol immersion in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Friday night, police said.

The incident took place in Kachwan area of Mitrzapur while trying to remove a live electricity wire that fell on a vehicle of the procession. The injured were admitted to Christian Hospital and other hospitals. A team from the local police station reached the spot and initiated investigations.

An idol of Lord Ganesha was installed by Shri Ganesh Samiti at the Hanuman temple in Shankarpur ward of Kachwan Deeh village in Kachwan Nagar Panchayat. At night, some youths were taking the idol for immersion in a pit on the banks of Kachwan Deeh Ganga.

The idol was being carried on a vehicle when a live electricity wire suddenly fell on the windshield wiper. While trying to remove the wire, 10 youths were severely injured.

The incident created a chaos at the spot. Five of the injured youths including Shreyansh (18), Krishna Rastogi (18), Akash Gupta (20), Munnu (18) were admitted to Kachhwa Christian Hospital. All were residents of Kachhua Bazaar. The remaining were admitted to private hospitals by their families.

CO Sadar Amar Bahadur said 10 youths were injured after being electrocuted and have been admitted to hospitals. "All of the injured are out of danger. The incident is being investigated," Bahadur said.

