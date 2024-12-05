Uttar Pradesh: Young Couple Found Dead In Jhansi Hotel, Police Suspect Suicide

Jhansi: A tragic love story took a devastating turn here in Uttar Pradesh, where a young couple was found dead in a hotel room, suspected to have died by suicide. The incident took place in Mauranipur town, leaving the community in shock.

It is learnt that the girl, a 20-year-old BA IInd-year student from Mauranipur village, had been in a relationship with a 22-year-old youth from Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. Unaware of the relationship, the girl’s father had started discussing her marriage with another family.

“She left home on Wednesday afternoon at around 3 pm, without informing anyone,” said the girl's father. Noticing her absence, family members began searching for her but could not find any trace. Worried about her safety, the family lodged a missing person report with the local police.

Later, the police received information about two bodies found in a room at Kamta Guest House in Mauranipur. Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopinath Soni confirmed that upon identifying the deceased, families were immediately informed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple took the extreme step after learning about the marriage discussions. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the hotel has been sealed as part of the investigation.

Authorities are now examining the circumstances that led to the incident, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

