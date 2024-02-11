Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath And Team To Visit Ayodhya in 10 Luxury Buses

Lucknow: The entire UP Cabinet along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be visiting Ayodhya on Sunday. 10 luxury buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will ferry the ministers and MLAs from Lucknow to Ayodhya where they will pay homage to Lord Ram at the temple. While Yogi Adityanath will be joining them in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has declined the invitation to be present at the House session on Saturday, by the speaker.

On the other hand, in view of the Ayodhya trip, the transport Corporation carried out a meticulous inspection of the buses to avert any technical glitches, conducted drive tests on the buses to negate any predictable vehicular glitches, at a regional workshop in Lucknow.

Special arrangements have been made to create a comfortable and fragrant atmosphere, the buses are being thoroughly cleaned, interiors have been revamped including installation of clean curtains, repairing seats, and new carpets. The buses have been adorned with roses, marigold and Tesu flowers.

To set the spirit of the Ram Janmabhoomi visit, flags and stickers with the insignia of Lord Ram and the Ram temple have been affixed to the buses, while soothing chants of Ram Dhun will be playing in the ‘Pawan Hans’ Buses.

Divisional Technical Officers Prashant Kumar and Vishnu Kumar inspected the buses, including the testing of the lights, to basic safety measures of operable indicators, tyres, windscreen and wipers are in workable condition, before giving clearance for the departure of the buses.

Speaking on the preparations, Manoj Kumar, Principal Manager (operations) of the Transport Corporation, expressed his satisfaction over the meticulous inspection and arrangement of the buses. Ensuring special care and a comfortable journey for the Ministers and MLAs travel. The buses will be stationed at Vidhan Bhawan ready to transport dignitaries to and from Ayodhya.