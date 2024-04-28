Uttar Pradesh: Woman Wants To Marry Mother-In-Law; Harassment Case Filed

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): In a strange turn of events, a woman from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, appealed to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to save her from her daughter-in-law who was planning to divorce her husband after falling in love with her. She has also claimed that she was sexually harassed by her on several occasions.

On the complaint of the woman, the Assistant Superintendent of Police has instructed officials to investigate the matter. The woman alleged that her daughter-in-law has fallen in love with her and is now demanding divorce from her husband, troubling the family and neighbours.



The woman has also alleged that when she tried to speak to her daughter-in-law's parents asking them to split ties between the family, they demanded Rs 20 lakh.

The woman said, 'My daughter-in-law said that from the moment she laid her eyes on me, she had fallen for me. Since then, she wanted to be with me. Living with my son was just an excuse. she wanted to spend her life with me."

She also alleged that the daughter-in-law tried to forcibly establish physical relations with me. "She repeatedly threatens me doing indecent acts with me after making me unconscious," she said.

Sunita Malik, in-charge of women's cell, said that the complaint was received while she was on VIP duty. "Investigation is on and and the case will be solved soon," she added.