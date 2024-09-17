ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Woman Kills Husband After He Sells Her Anklets To Pay For His Drinks

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): Angry at her husband for selling her anklets to pay for his drinks, a woman allegedly strangulated him to death in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district and then herself informed police to avoid suspicion, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Umri village under Salon police station area. Accused, identified as Bimla Devi, was arrested after the deceased, Narsingh Yadav's first wife, Pushpa Devi, complained to police against her.

Confessing to the crime, Bimla alleged that Narsingh was an habitual drinker and had been assaulting her for the last eight years after getting drunk. She said that she took the step as she was angry at her husband for selling a pair of ankets gifted to her by her parents.

According to police, Narsingh lived with his second wife, Bimla for the last eight years and the couple used to fight regularly. On September 15, Bimla informed Salon police station that her husband had died under suspicious circumstances. Police initiated investigations and post-mortem was also done. On the other hand, Narsingh's first wife Pushpa, lodged a police complaint suspecting Bimla of the murder.

Following a probe, police took Bimla into custody on September 16 and interrogated her. Bimla accepted her crime and told police that her husband used to come home drunk and would beat her up.