Uttar Pradesh: Woman Kills Her Two Children By Drowning Them, Throws Third One In River

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): In a gruesome act, a woman killed her three children in the jurisdiction of the Phaphund police station of Auraiya district, police said on Thursday. Airaiya Superintendent of Police (SP) Charu Nigam said that the two children were kept submerged in the river until they died, while a one-and-a-half-year-old child was picked up and thrown directly into the river.

"The accused woman Priyanka reached the Keshampur Ghat in Aata Baraua village with her four children with the intention to kill them. She fed two of her children with some kind of intoxicant and then started to drown them in the Bamba River. Her two children were terrified to see their mother's behaviour. Meanwhile, the villagers present nearby noticed them. They ran to save the children, but by then, the woman had drowned both children," Nigam added.

According to the SP, the woman then threw her one-and-a-half-year-old child into the Bamba River, following which he died.

Nigam further said that her fourth son, who is about 8 years old, survived. "Villagers informed us following which we reached the spot and arrested the woman. We have sent the three bodies for post-mortem," the SP said, adding the forensic team has collected evidence.

The SP also said that the husband of the woman had passed away and she was staying with her kin. "We are probing the case," added the senior police official.