ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Woman Kills Her Two Children By Drowning Them, Throws Third One In River

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

Updated : Jun 27, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the Phaphund police station area of ​​the Auraiya district. A woman killed her three children. Two children were drowned in the river until they died, while a one-and-a-half-year-old child was thrown directly into the river.

Uttar Pradesh: Woman Kills Her Two Children By Drowning Them, Throws Third One In River
Villagers gathered at the Keshampur Ghat in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh where bodies of two children were found (ETV Bharat)

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): In a gruesome act, a woman killed her three children in the jurisdiction of the Phaphund police station of Auraiya district, police said on Thursday. Airaiya Superintendent of Police (SP) Charu Nigam said that the two children were kept submerged in the river until they died, while a one-and-a-half-year-old child was picked up and thrown directly into the river.

Uttar Pradesh: Woman Kills Her Two Children By Drowning Them, Throws Third One In River (ETV Bharat)

"The accused woman Priyanka reached the Keshampur Ghat in Aata Baraua village with her four children with the intention to kill them. She fed two of her children with some kind of intoxicant and then started to drown them in the Bamba River. Her two children were terrified to see their mother's behaviour. Meanwhile, the villagers present nearby noticed them. They ran to save the children, but by then, the woman had drowned both children," Nigam added.

According to the SP, the woman then threw her one-and-a-half-year-old child into the Bamba River, following which he died.

Nigam further said that her fourth son, who is about 8 years old, survived. "Villagers informed us following which we reached the spot and arrested the woman. We have sent the three bodies for post-mortem," the SP said, adding the forensic team has collected evidence.

The SP also said that the husband of the woman had passed away and she was staying with her kin. "We are probing the case," added the senior police official.

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): In a gruesome act, a woman killed her three children in the jurisdiction of the Phaphund police station of Auraiya district, police said on Thursday. Airaiya Superintendent of Police (SP) Charu Nigam said that the two children were kept submerged in the river until they died, while a one-and-a-half-year-old child was picked up and thrown directly into the river.

Uttar Pradesh: Woman Kills Her Two Children By Drowning Them, Throws Third One In River (ETV Bharat)

"The accused woman Priyanka reached the Keshampur Ghat in Aata Baraua village with her four children with the intention to kill them. She fed two of her children with some kind of intoxicant and then started to drown them in the Bamba River. Her two children were terrified to see their mother's behaviour. Meanwhile, the villagers present nearby noticed them. They ran to save the children, but by then, the woman had drowned both children," Nigam added.

According to the SP, the woman then threw her one-and-a-half-year-old child into the Bamba River, following which he died.

Nigam further said that her fourth son, who is about 8 years old, survived. "Villagers informed us following which we reached the spot and arrested the woman. We have sent the three bodies for post-mortem," the SP said, adding the forensic team has collected evidence.

The SP also said that the husband of the woman had passed away and she was staying with her kin. "We are probing the case," added the senior police official.

Last Updated : Jun 27, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

TAGGED:

AURAIYARIVERCHILDRENSUBMERGEDWOMAN KILLS THREE CHILDREN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.