Uttar Pradesh Woman Judge Gets Threat After Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Case Filed Against Accused

Meerut: A youth from Maharashtra allegedly threatened a woman judge to ruin her life after she rejected his marriage proposal. Based on a complaint by the victim's mother, a case has been registered against the accused at the Civil Lines police station and searches are on for him, police said on Friday.

According to the complainant, the accused had befriended the woman on Instagram and when she turned down his marriage proposal, he threatened to ruin her life and is trying to slander her on social media.

The victim's mother said some time ago her daughter received a friend request from a youth named Himanshu, who claimed to be a civil court judge. They started talking on phone and the youth told he runs a business in Hyderabad. He proposed to marry her and came to meet her in Meerut on a car fitted with red beacon. He also invited her to Delhi on the pretext of introducing her to his parents.

However, when the woman refused to marry him, the youth threatened to ruin her life. The complainant said the accused followed her daughter to the court premises and is posting defamatory comments on social media.

The victim's mother further said that Himanshu had gone to his daughter's official residence in her absence at around 4 pm on December 31. He entered the campus by claiming to be her husband. At 8:30 pm, the victim returned to her residence and asked Himanshu to leave but he refused. He claimed he has connections with politicians and the underworld and threatened to kidnap her if she did not go to Maharashtra with him.

Recently, the accused has posted two videos on Instagram, levelling serious allegations against the woman judge and her family. In the videos he said that if something untoward happens to him then the woman and her family would be responsible.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said a complaint has been registered and the matter is being investigated. Search is underway for the accused and he will be nabbed very soon.