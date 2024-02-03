Uttar Pradesh: Woman Judge Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Badaun

Badaun: In a shocking incident, the body of a woman judge was found inside her apartment under suspicious circumstances in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Saturday. The incident has caused a stir in the local administration with police launching an investigation into the incident. Sources said that the woman, hailing from Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh was working as a Civil Judge Junior Division.

She was found hanging at her apartment in the Judges Quarters near the Registry Office on Saturday morning. On receiving information about the incident, top police officials reached the spot and started investigating the matter. A huge crowd of advocates also gathered at the spot. A forensic team was also called for investigation on the spot.

Sources said that the deceased Civil Judge Junior Division was unmarried and used to live alone at her apartment. The circumstances around her mysterious death were not known at the time this report was being filed. Currently, the police and forensic team are engaged in the investigation of the case.

The mobile phone of the female judge has also been taken into custody by the police. The post-mortem of the body is being conducted at the local hospital. It is said that the relatives of the deceased live in Lucknow and have been informed about the incident. The rest of the details around the death will be known only after police investigation.

The District Bar Association held a condolence meeting and called for abstaining from all judicial work today.