ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Woman Gang-Raped In Car, Robbed, Shot At; Case Filed Against Five

Bareilly: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, who was admitted in a hospital with bullet injuries last night, has alleged that she had been gang-raped in a car and robbed before being shot at. Based on her complaint, a case has been lodged at Civil Lines police station against five persons.

The Civil Lines police station had received information on Saturday night that a woman had been shot by some unknown people in a car and critically injured. After this, police reached the spot and admitted the injured woman at the district hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment. In the initial interrogation, she had told police that riders of a black car had shot at her and fled the scene following which, investigations were initiated.

However later she told in her complaint, that she had gone to get medicines from a pharmaceutical store and while returning, a black car stopped near her. People who were in the passenger's seat dragged her into the car, where she was allegedly raped by them. She complained that three of the five persons, who were in the car, raped her.

She further alleged that the accused had also snatched her earrings and chain and then pushed her out of the car before shooting at her.