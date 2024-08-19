ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Woman Constable Dies By Suicide After Talking To Fiance On Phone

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): A woman constable allegedly died by suicide after speaking to her fiance over phone at police quarters in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, officials said on Monday.

Priyanka Saroj, a resident of Patora in Jaunpur, was posted at the Thariyanv police station for five years. She lived in a room on the third floor of the three-storey residential accommodation of police personnel.

According to police, on returning to her room after completing her night duty on Sunday, the constable talked to her fiance on phone at around 11 pm. They were scheduled to get married on November 18. During the conversation, there was an argument between the two after which, Priyanka allegedly died by suicide, police said.

Suspecting that the woman could have taken some drastic step, the youth himself informed the local police station. On information, the constable and inspector posted on duty rushed to the room. They broke open the door and went inside to find the constable lying unconscious on the floor.

CO Arun Rai said, "It has come to light that she died by suicide after talking on phone to a youth, with whom she was supposed to get married three months later."