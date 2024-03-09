Uttar Pradesh Woman Bites off Neighbour's Ear and Swallows It during Fight in Agra, Probe Underway

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Agra Woman Bites off Neighbour's Ear and Swallows It during Fight, Probe Initiated

The victim told police that his neighbour started a fight with him after he forgot to lock the main door when he went to drop his son to school. He complained that his neighbour's wife not only bit off his ear but also swallowed it so that he could not undergo surgery.

Agra: A woman allegedly bit off her neighbour's ear in a fit of rage in Devi Nagar area in Agra, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Ramveer Baghel registered a complaint at New Agra police station saying the woman had even swallowed his severed ear so that he could not undergo surgery. A case has been registered against the accused, Rakhi, based on the victim's complaint.

According to police, the incident took place on March 7 following an altercation between Ramveer and Rakhi's husband, Sanjeev, over locking the main door. Ramveer and Sanjeev are both tenants of Ravindra Yadav. When Ramveer, an e-rickshaw driver had gone to drop his son to school for exam on Thursday morning, he had forgotten to lock the main door of the building.

After returning home, his neighbour, Sanjeev started scolding him leading to a verbal altercation and soon they got into a fight with each other. Sanjeev's wife Rakhi, who came to her husband's defence, held Ramveer from back and in a fit of rage bit his ear.

Ramveer told police that he was groaning with pain as blood started oozing out from the wound. "When people who had gathered there asked Rakhi to return the severed portion of my ear so that I could undergo surgery, she swallowed it," Ramveer complained.

On getting information about the incident, a team from New Agra police station reached the spot and was shocked to see Ramveer's injuries. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, an officer of New Agra police station said.

