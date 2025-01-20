Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accuses Retired Traffic Police Officer Of Raping Her On Pretext Of Marriage

Firozabad: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad have registered a case of rape against a retired Traffic police officer whom a woman from Mainpuri accused of the sexual assault on the pretext of marriage.

A police official said that the case has been registered against the then CO Traffic on the orders of the court.

According to the FIR lodged by the woman in Shikohabad Kotwali, the accused, CO Sanjay Kumar Verma posted in Kuravali Circle of Mainpuri in 2022, kept her in a live-in relationship after the death of his wife. He assured her of marriage and also promised to make her a nominee in the service book.

However, he backed out of marriage when she insisted on marrying, the woman said. She further alleged that she tried to lodge a complaint several times, but the CO used his influence to not let the case be registered. She said that she also became pregnant during the live-in relationship, but the accused CO forced her to undergo abortion.

According to the woman, the CO along with his eight colleagues had also tried to kidnap her. The woman later approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate, who ordered to register an FIR against accused Sanjay Verma.

Inspector Shikohabad Pradeep Kumar said that the case has been registered on the order of the court adding the matter will be investigated in coming days. Accused Sanjay Verma has called the allegations baseless adding the woman wants to extort money by registering a case.