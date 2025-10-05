Varanasi Sees Its Heaviest October Rain In 136 Years; Thunderstorm Warnings Across Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi on Saturday reported 187 millimetres of rainfall over the last 24 hours, beating the earlier record of 138.9 millimetres on October 9, 1900.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Lucknow: The Meteorological Department issued a warning for rain, lightning, and thunderstorms in 23 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, predicting winds of 30–40 kilometres per hour. Eastern and western Uttar Pradesh will experience light to moderate rainfall until Tuesday.
Record Rainfall in Varanasi
Varanasi on Saturday witnessed its highest October single-day rainfall in 136 years. The city has reported 187 millimetres of rainfall over the last 24 hours, beating the earlier record of 138.9 millimetres on October 9, 1900. Meteorologists have linked this record-breaking event to the pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which has led to heavy rains over eastern Uttar Pradesh in the last few days.
Heavy Rain and Hail in Western UP
The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and hailstorms across parts of western Jharkhand, southern Bihar, southeastern Uttar Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, and western Uttar Pradesh. Rain activity is expected to increase in western Uttar Pradesh till October 6, with scattered pockets of the region likely to witness hailstorms.
Dr. Atul Singh of the Meteorological Department informed that both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh will experience light rain with lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. He further mentioned that there would be gradual improvement, and clear skies and sunshine would return after October 7.
Rainfall Data and Weather Trends
In the past 24 hours, eastern Uttar Pradesh has seen 23.01 millimetres of rain—645% more than average—and western Uttar Pradesh 1 millimetre, roughly 30% less than average. Between October 1 and 4, the area received 28.6 millimetres of rain, 346% more than average.
A number of districts, such as Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bijnor, are alert for high winds, lightning, and thunder.
At the state capital, the weather started cloudy on Saturday with 30–40 km/h winds and short light showers, marking a nice atmosphere. Skies cleared by afternoon to provide clear sunshine. The highest temperature was at 31°C, some 2.5°C less than normal, while the lowest was 24°C, two degrees above normal. The weather is likely to remain clear and sunny in Lucknow on Sunday, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 32°C.
Dams, Overflow, and Controlled Releases
Unending rains in two days brought several dams in Mirzapur district to their limits. Eight gates of Ahraura Dam were opened to let out 2,600 cusecs of water for three hours, then reduced as the levels normalised. Dongia and Jargo Dams also let out water to avoid overflow. Authorities confirmed gates were shut after water receded to safe levels.
Widespread Crop Damage
Heavy rain has submerged vast areas of agricultural land in some areas, destroying hundreds of acres of paddy fields. In Mirzapur district alone, the rainfall of the last two days was 110 mm in Sadar tehsil, 140 mm in Chunar, 102 mm in Lalganj, and 34 mm in Madihan. Prolonged waterlogging is now causing huge losses to the farmers.
