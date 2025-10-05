ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi Sees Its Heaviest October Rain In 136 Years; Thunderstorm Warnings Across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Meteorological Department issued a warning for rain, lightning, and thunderstorms in 23 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, predicting winds of 30–40 kilometres per hour. Eastern and western Uttar Pradesh will experience light to moderate rainfall until Tuesday.

Record Rainfall in Varanasi

Varanasi on Saturday witnessed its highest October single-day rainfall in 136 years. The city has reported 187 millimetres of rainfall over the last 24 hours, beating the earlier record of 138.9 millimetres on October 9, 1900. Meteorologists have linked this record-breaking event to the pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which has led to heavy rains over eastern Uttar Pradesh in the last few days.

Heavy Rain and Hail in Western UP

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and hailstorms across parts of western Jharkhand, southern Bihar, southeastern Uttar Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, and western Uttar Pradesh. Rain activity is expected to increase in western Uttar Pradesh till October 6, with scattered pockets of the region likely to witness hailstorms.

Dr. Atul Singh of the Meteorological Department informed that both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh will experience light rain with lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. He further mentioned that there would be gradual improvement, and clear skies and sunshine would return after October 7.

Rainfall Data and Weather Trends