Uttar Pradesh: Villagers Kill Man-Eater Wolf In Jaunpur, 12 Injured In Attack

Jaunpur: A wolf that had attacked 12 people while they were asleep, was killed a few hours later by angry villagers in Lasa area of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Tuesday night.

Among the 12 includes a woman, who sustained severe injuries and is presently undergoing treatment in a hospital. Having killed the man-eating wolf, villagers have breathed a sigh of relief.

Lasa village of Machhlishahr tehsil of Jaunpur had been grappling with wolf terror for the past few days. Around 12 villagers were injured in wolf attack last night while eight others had suffered injuries earlier.

CSC Superintendent Tapish Kumar said all the injured were treated at CSC while a drive has been taken to vaccinate the villagers. All the injured are said to be out of danger, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Mahasi tehsil in Bahraich district has been witnessing a series of wolf attacks since last few months. The state government has launched 'Operation Bhediya' to curb the attacks and hunt down the wolves.