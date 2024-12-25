ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle Rams Into Ambulance Carrying Bodies Of Suspected Khalistani Terrorists

A vehicle rammed into ambulance that was carrying bodies of three terrorists of 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' killed in an encounter in Pilibhit on Rampur bypass.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Rampur: An unidentified vehicle rammed into an ambulance that was taking to Punjab the bodies of three suspected terrorists of the 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, police said on Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred on the Rampur bypass on Tuesday night, but the ambulance was damaged following which the bodies were shifted to another vehicle, they said.

Rampur District Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said that the ambulance carrying the bodies of three suspected terrorists from Pilibhit to Punjab was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Rampur bypass late Tuesday night. There was no casualty in the incident, he said.

As soon as they received information about the accident, Rampur police rushed to the site and the three bodies were shifted from the damaged vehicle to another ambulance, he said. A joint team of Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police killed the three suspected terrorists, who were allegedly involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur, in an encounter in Pilibhit's Puranpur on Monday.

Read More

  1. Five Die As Car Collides Head-On With Private Bus In Rajasthan's Karauli
  2. 5 Soldiers Killed As Vehicle Plunged Into 300-Feet Gorge In Poonch, Terror Angle Ruled Out

Rampur: An unidentified vehicle rammed into an ambulance that was taking to Punjab the bodies of three suspected terrorists of the 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, police said on Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred on the Rampur bypass on Tuesday night, but the ambulance was damaged following which the bodies were shifted to another vehicle, they said.

Rampur District Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said that the ambulance carrying the bodies of three suspected terrorists from Pilibhit to Punjab was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Rampur bypass late Tuesday night. There was no casualty in the incident, he said.

As soon as they received information about the accident, Rampur police rushed to the site and the three bodies were shifted from the damaged vehicle to another ambulance, he said. A joint team of Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police killed the three suspected terrorists, who were allegedly involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur, in an encounter in Pilibhit's Puranpur on Monday.

Read More

  1. Five Die As Car Collides Head-On With Private Bus In Rajasthan's Karauli
  2. 5 Soldiers Killed As Vehicle Plunged Into 300-Feet Gorge In Poonch, Terror Angle Ruled Out

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHALISTANI TERRORISTSACCIDENTPILIBHITRAMPURUTTAR PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.