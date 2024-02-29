Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Will Soon Have a Digital Twin; Project to Help in City's Development

Varanasi: Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to have a digital twin, a three-dimensional urban digital map, which is expected to accelerate the developmental works in the ancient city.

Shakambhari Nandan Sonthalia, Chief Public Relations Officer of Varanasi Smart City, said that the state government is going to make a digital replica of Kashi soon. The project was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Varanasi.

Sonthalia said that Varanasi will be the first city in the country to have a 3D twin map. The entire Kashi including each street and important places will be visible through 3-D Urban Spatial Digital Twin, he said.

Over the significance of the Digital Twin, Sonthalia said that with 3D GIS, the development plan of Kashi can be easily drawn. “This will make it easier to strengthen basic facilities. Apart from this, this technology will prove to be very effective for flood, crowd management as well as security,” he said.

Sonthalia said that the 3D digital will also help in flood mitigation measures by identifying flood prone areas thereby preventing water logging. “It will also help in solid waste management, sewerage, water management, traffic, crowd management during Dev Diwali and other festivals or other occasions,” added Sonthalia.

“Soon, another Kashi will be visible in digital form. Every corner of Banaras will be visible in it. Be it the narrow streets of Banaras, temples or other major places, everything will be visible in digital form. The work of creating a 160 square kilometer 3-D urban spatial digital twin of Varanasi city will be done through Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) technology,” he said.

The Rs 7 crore digital twin stack project is being executed by homegrown tech firm 'Genesys International'.