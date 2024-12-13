ETV Bharat / state

UP: Two Youth Detained During NIA, ATS Raid In Bareilly

Bareilly: Two youth were detained during the raids carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mirganj’s Sainjana village here in Uttar Pradesh. The detained youth were questioned for hours. Although, according to officials, no solid evidence was found against them.

The late-night raids, according to officials, were conducted over suspicions of connections with the Pakistan-based banned militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Recent Raids In Terror Conspiracy

The operation was part of a nationwide crackdown on terror-related activities. Recently, the NIA had conducted raids in eight states and arrested Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin, alias Ayubi, in connection with similar cases.