UP: Two Youth Detained During NIA, ATS Raid In Bareilly

Bareilly: Two youth were detained during the raids carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mirganj’s Sainjana village here in Uttar Pradesh. The detained youth were questioned for hours. Although, according to officials, no solid evidence was found against them.
The late-night raids, according to officials, were conducted over suspicions of connections with the Pakistan-based banned militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
Recent Raids In Terror Conspiracy
The operation was part of a nationwide crackdown on terror-related activities. Recently, the NIA had conducted raids in eight states and arrested Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin, alias Ayubi, in connection with similar cases.
During the raid, two homes in Sainjana village were searched. Despite resistance from family members, the two men were taken to Mirganj police station, where they were interrogated for nearly six hours.
NIA Found No Evidence
After questioning, NIA officials confirmed that no concrete evidence had been found against the detained youth. However, documents recovered from their homes have been taken for further analysis, and further investigations are ongoing.
NIA Issues Clarification
The raid has sparked fear and speculation among villagers. Locals expressed concerns over such operations. NIA officers clarified that the raid was a standard procedure as part of their investigation into terror-related activities.