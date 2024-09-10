ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Two Siblings Taken To Exorcist Instead Of Hospital After Animal Bite, Die

Mirzapur: Two siblings, aged two and four years, died after being bitten by an animal in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said on Tuesday.

After being seriously injured, the family took the girls to an exorcist instead of a hospital. It was only when their health condition deteriorated, that they were shifted to a hospital, where both were declared brought dead.

The incident took place in Chandanpur village of Rajgarh police station area when the girls were sleeping on a cot with their mother on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Pari (4) and Shweta (2), were daughters of Dhanesh Kumar, a resident of Chandanpur village.

While they were asleep, an animal had bitten them, leaving them seriously injured. Seeing their condition deteriorating, the family took them to an exorcist for curing them through black magic. When their condition kept worsening, the family got worried and rushed them to Rajgarh Community Health Centre. However, the on-duty doctors examined them and declared both brought dead. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.