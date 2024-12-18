ETV Bharat / state

UP: Two Boys Die After Falling Into Septic Tank

A 5-year-old and a 6-year-old boy died after falling into an open septic tank in Keval village on Wednesday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Sonebhadra (UP): Two children died after falling into an open septic tank in Keval village here, police said on Wednesday. Ankit (5) and Saurabh (6) were playing on Tuesday evening when they ventured close to a septic tank that had a broken lid and fell into it, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.

Family members rescued the children and took them to the Dudhi Community Health Center where doctors declared them dead, the police officer said. A probe into the matter is on, he added.

