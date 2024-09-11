ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Trainee SI Rapes Woman, Assaults Her When Pressurised For Marriage; Probe On

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A trainee sub-inspector (SI) has been accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and later assaulting her in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against him along with his brother and sister-in-law. Also, a departmental inquiry was initiated against him.

A 2022-batch sub-inspector, Anuj Tiwari, resident of Barai Jhobbara village of Sultanpur, is posted at Panki police station. The woman complained at the Police Commissioner's office that they had together prepared for the administrative exam in 2021. Anuj cracked the exam in 2022 and got selected in the SI post.

The complainant told that during Anuj's posting at Panki police station, he called her to his rented room in Ratanpur several times and made physical relations with her on false promises of marriage.

She alleged that when she pressured Anuj to marry her, he threatened to make her private photographs viral. Then, Anuj had called her to his room and assaulted her along with his brother, Anoop and sister-in-law, Varsha, the woman complained.