ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Trainee SI Rapes Woman, Assaults Her When Pressurised For Marriage; Probe On

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

A trainee sub-inspector of Panki police station allegedly raped a woman on the pretext of marriage. When she pressurised him to marry her, the accused threatened to make her private photographs viral and also assaulted her along with his brother and sister-in-law.

Uttar Pradesh Trainee SI Rapes Woman, Assaults Her When She Pressurised For Marriage; Probe On
Panki police station in Sultanpur (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A trainee sub-inspector (SI) has been accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and later assaulting her in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against him along with his brother and sister-in-law. Also, a departmental inquiry was initiated against him.

A 2022-batch sub-inspector, Anuj Tiwari, resident of Barai Jhobbara village of Sultanpur, is posted at Panki police station. The woman complained at the Police Commissioner's office that they had together prepared for the administrative exam in 2021. Anuj cracked the exam in 2022 and got selected in the SI post.

The complainant told that during Anuj's posting at Panki police station, he called her to his rented room in Ratanpur several times and made physical relations with her on false promises of marriage.

She alleged that when she pressured Anuj to marry her, he threatened to make her private photographs viral. Then, Anuj had called her to his room and assaulted her along with his brother, Anoop and sister-in-law, Varsha, the woman complained.

On the orders of the Police Commissioner, an FIR was lodged against Anuj in Panki police station under sections of sexual harassment, assault, abuse and others.

Panki police station in-charge Manvendra Singh said that the complainant and the accused are both residents of Sultanpur district. The matter is presently under investigation, Singh said.

Read more

On Pretext Of Marriage, Rajasthan Man Rapes Woman, Her Minor Daughter

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A trainee sub-inspector (SI) has been accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and later assaulting her in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against him along with his brother and sister-in-law. Also, a departmental inquiry was initiated against him.

A 2022-batch sub-inspector, Anuj Tiwari, resident of Barai Jhobbara village of Sultanpur, is posted at Panki police station. The woman complained at the Police Commissioner's office that they had together prepared for the administrative exam in 2021. Anuj cracked the exam in 2022 and got selected in the SI post.

The complainant told that during Anuj's posting at Panki police station, he called her to his rented room in Ratanpur several times and made physical relations with her on false promises of marriage.

She alleged that when she pressured Anuj to marry her, he threatened to make her private photographs viral. Then, Anuj had called her to his room and assaulted her along with his brother, Anoop and sister-in-law, Varsha, the woman complained.

On the orders of the Police Commissioner, an FIR was lodged against Anuj in Panki police station under sections of sexual harassment, assault, abuse and others.

Panki police station in-charge Manvendra Singh said that the complainant and the accused are both residents of Sultanpur district. The matter is presently under investigation, Singh said.

Read more

On Pretext Of Marriage, Rajasthan Man Rapes Woman, Her Minor Daughter

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRAINEE SI RAPES WOMANON THE PRETEXT OF MARRIAGERAPING A WOMANUP SI ACCUSED OF RAPE ASSAULT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.