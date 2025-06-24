ETV Bharat / state

Firozabad Tragedy: Three Friends Die While Trying To Recover Mobile Phone From Abandoned Well, Gas Leak Suspected

Firozabad: A pall of gloom descended on Nagla Pohpi village under Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh as three youths, two of them belonging to the same family, died after descending one by one into a well to recover a mobile phone that had accidentally fallen inside.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning when one Dhruv was playing a game on his mobile phone while sitting close to an abandoned well in a field. While he was playing, his phone accidentally slipped and fell into the well. In an attempt to retrieve it, Dhruv somehow climbed down the well but failed to come back up. When Dhruv didn't respond, two of his friends, Ajay and Chandraveer, who had accompanied him, also went down one by one only to never return.

After the disappearance of the three youths, a local who was working in a nearby field informed the family members and soon villagers gathered around the well. Receiving information, police and administrative officials, including fire personnel reached the spot, and launched rescue operation.

Shockingly, one of the firemen who went down the well had to be pulled back from halfway as his oxygen cylinder ran out, halting the operations for a while. Eventually, after almost three and a half hours, all three youths were pulled out and rushed to Shikohabad Joint Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.