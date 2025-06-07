Uttar Pradesh Trade Fair Ravaged By Fire

Saharanpur: A monstrous fire at a trade fair in Saharanpur burnt all shops to the ground on Saturday morning. The fire was eventually controlled with great difficulty by multiple fire brigade vehicles that rushed to the scene. No casualties have been reported thus far. The fire brigade is trying to figure out the cause of the fire. Prima facie, the cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit, they said.

The trade fair held at the South City Ground on Delhi Road in the Kotwali Sadar Bazar area had been going on for a month and was a popular attraction visited by thousands of families on a daily basis. A large number of people were expected to reach here on Saturday on the occasion of Bakrid but the fire broke out in the fair premises before that. The fire that broke out at around seven in the morning burnt down about 30 shops in a short time.

Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Pratap Singh said "As soon as the information was received about a fire in the trade fair, several fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. There was difficulty in extinguishing the fire as most of the items in the shops were made of plastic. More than 30 shops have been burnt in the fire. The loss due to this is estimated to be in crores of rupees. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Prima facie, the cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit."

The fire brigade says most of the shopkeepers were offering Bakrid prayers leading to no lives being lost. When the shopkeepers took notice of the smoke, it had become too late to do anything, said the fire brigade. The fair only runs at night and remains closed during the day. Hence there was no public present at the fair when the fire broke out.

The shops and pandals being of plastic and cloth made it easier for the fire to spread through the fair. The losses are estimated to be in crores.