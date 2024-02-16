Uttar Pradesh to Get Its First Senior Citizen Care Center in Kanpur by February-End

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The elderly citizens of the city can breathe a sigh of relief as the first senior citizen care center of the state which will revolutionise elderly care, free of cost, is scheduled to be inaugurated by February-end.

Walking straight from Swaroop Nagar towards the main gate of the Kanpur Development Authority office in the city, one can see the entrance of the 'Tulsi Upvan' on the right side. A brisk walk of 100 meters from there will lead one to the 'Senior Citizen Centre' that is being built at a whopping cost of Rs 80 lakh.

The Municipal Corporation is utilising the vacant space inside Tulsi Upvan, near the Moti Jheel, to construct this wellness center.

Municipal Commissioner Shivasharanappa GN had inspected the center a few days ago and assured citizens of its speedy launch. Multipurpose amenities, including a library, cafeteria, gym, dispensary, yoga class, men's and women's toilets, store room, kitchen and multipurpose hall will enhance the experience of the inmates.

To maintain an aesthetic ambience, the main entrance will be surrounded with green saplings and plants to offer a 'home away from home' environment for the elderly. The inmates can also play indoor games for amusement such as ludo, chess and carrom among others, the commissioner said.