Uttar Pradesh to Get Its First Senior Citizen Care Center in Kanpur by February-End

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 17 minutes ago

Uttar Pradesh Gets Its First Senior Citizen Care Center in Kanpur

Boasting a capacity for 30 beds, the center will provide a variety of activities to keep senior residents engaged, fit and healthy. A café, gym, and a library are some of the multipurpose amenities that will improve the whole experience for the senior citizens.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The elderly citizens of the city can breathe a sigh of relief as the first senior citizen care center of the state which will revolutionise elderly care, free of cost, is scheduled to be inaugurated by February-end.

Walking straight from Swaroop Nagar towards the main gate of the Kanpur Development Authority office in the city, one can see the entrance of the 'Tulsi Upvan' on the right side. A brisk walk of 100 meters from there will lead one to the 'Senior Citizen Centre' that is being built at a whopping cost of Rs 80 lakh.

The Municipal Corporation is utilising the vacant space inside Tulsi Upvan, near the Moti Jheel, to construct this wellness center.

Municipal Commissioner Shivasharanappa GN had inspected the center a few days ago and assured citizens of its speedy launch. Multipurpose amenities, including a library, cafeteria, gym, dispensary, yoga class, men's and women's toilets, store room, kitchen and multipurpose hall will enhance the experience of the inmates.

To maintain an aesthetic ambience, the main entrance will be surrounded with green saplings and plants to offer a 'home away from home' environment for the elderly. The inmates can also play indoor games for amusement such as ludo, chess and carrom among others, the commissioner said.

Read More:

  1. Chhattisgarh: Senior Citizen Gives A Piece Of His Mind To Deputy CM In Front Of Govt Officials
  2. Latur Senior Citizen Returns Rs 1.01 Lakh Credited Accidentally Into Post Office Account

TAGGED:

Senior CitizenKanpurUttar PradeshMunicipal Corporation

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.