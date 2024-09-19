ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh’s First Semiconductor Park Coming Up in Noida

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh government said that it was planning to set up the state's first semiconductor park in Noida near the Jewar International Airport, being built in Greater Noida.

Proposed to be built under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the park will likely attract the world’s top chip manufacturing companies to set up their ventures in UP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the initiative would also create a large number of employment opportunities for the youth and encourage foreign investment.

Two Semiconductor Clusters Will Be Established

YEIDA has already designed land for two semiconductor clusters under this project. The first cluster will be built on 200 acres in Sector 10, while the second will be built on 125 acres in Sector 28.

The facilities would have eight minimal liquid discharge (MLD) water treatment plants. A 60 MLD sewerage treatment plant (STP) will also be installed beside three substations for power supply to the clusters.

Multimodal Connectivity Will Be Available

Entrepreneurs investing in the semiconductor park will get the facility of multimodal connectivity. These clusters would be just 4 km away from Noida International Airport, enabling foreign buyers and cargo to reach there in minutes.