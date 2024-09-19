Uttar Pradesh’s First Semiconductor Park Coming Up in Noida

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh government said that it was planning to set up the state's first semiconductor park in Noida near the Jewar International Airport, being built in Greater Noida.
Proposed to be built under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the park will likely attract the world’s top chip manufacturing companies to set up their ventures in UP.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the initiative would also create a large number of employment opportunities for the youth and encourage foreign investment.
Two Semiconductor Clusters Will Be Established
YEIDA has already designed land for two semiconductor clusters under this project. The first cluster will be built on 200 acres in Sector 10, while the second will be built on 125 acres in Sector 28.
The facilities would have eight minimal liquid discharge (MLD) water treatment plants. A 60 MLD sewerage treatment plant (STP) will also be installed beside three substations for power supply to the clusters.
Multimodal Connectivity Will Be Available
Entrepreneurs investing in the semiconductor park will get the facility of multimodal connectivity. These clusters would be just 4 km away from Noida International Airport, enabling foreign buyers and cargo to reach there in minutes.
Apart from the road connectivity, there would be a Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) facility in the park. For this, the process of approval of DPR from the Uttar Pradesh government has been completed.
The park would also be connected through a high-speed train between Delhi and Varanasi. One of its stations will also be Noida Airport. An interchange of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has also been made in the Yamuna Expressway, making connectivity to big cities easy.
Incentives Being Given To Industries
Under the UP Semiconductor Policy, the Government of India has made a provision of a 50 per cent additional capital subsidy on capital subsidy.
The policy also provides a land rebate of 75% for compound semiconductors/silicon photonics/sensors/ATMP/OSAT.
Along with the dual-grid network, there will be a complete exemption in electricity duty for 10 years.
There is also a provision for a 50 per cent exemption on interstate power purchase, transmission, and wheeling charges for 25 years, a 100 per cent exemption on stamp duty and registration fees, and a five per cent interest subsidy per year (maximum Rs 7 crore).
