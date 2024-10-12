Uttar Pradesh: Three Women Injured In Jhansi Firecracker Factory Blast Succumb

Jhansi: Three women, who were injured in the October 1 explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, succumbed to their injuries at the KGMC Hospital, officials said on Saturday. The deceased include the wife of the factory owner.

The blast at the illegal firecracker factory in Samthar police station area of Jhansi left eight people injured. The injured were admitted to Jhansi's medical college from where four were referred to Lucknow's KGMC hospital given severe burn injuries. An official said that out of the four critically injured, jailed factory operator Banne Khan's wife Nasreen Bano, labourer Lakshmi Sahu, wife of Ravi Sahu and Shivani, daughter of Ravi Sahu succumbed to their injuries on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Villagers Block Road To Demand Compensation

As soon as the bodies reached the village on Saturday, the family members of one of the deceased woman blocked the road by placing the body at Katra Bazaar intersection, demanding compensation and action against the culprits. On receiving the information, ADM Jhansi, SP Rural Gopinath Soni and a large police force of the circle reached the spot to pacify the protesting family.

The officials talked to the family members but the matter did not work out. Garautha MLA Jawaharlal Rajput also reached the spot but the family members did not listen to him either. The protesting family members demanded that the licenses of the firecracker factories running in the area be canceled and action be taken against the culprits. The protesters later dispersed after being pacified by the local administration.

Deceased Lakshmi Sah's son-in-law Krishnakant Sahu said that after the accident, no one from the administration has visited them till date. “A lot of money was being spent on treatment. If there had been any help from the administration, perhaps three women would not have died. All the villagers are angry about this, for which a protest was held,” Sahu said.

SSP Sudha Singh said that the last rites of two of the women have been performed adding that process is ongoing to provide compensation to the injured and the deceased. A case has been filed against the factory operator Banne Khan, a resident of Jhansi, and a youth from Konch in district Jalaun both of whom have already been arrested.