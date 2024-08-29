Uttar Pradesh: Three Women From Same Family Killed As House Collapses In Mainpuri Amid Heavy Rain

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): Three women of the same family were killed after their two-storey house collapsed on them amid a heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place in retired jawan, Kaushalendra Yadav alias Pannalal's ancestral house in Brahimpur village under Bichhwa police station area when the three women were busy with household chores this morning. The bodies were recovered from under the debris and shifted for post-mortem.
According to police, Kaushalendra had gone to feed the cattle outside the house while the children had gone to school. His daughters-in-law Neelam (32), Preeti (28) and Anupam (25) were doing household chores when a portion of the house collapsed on them at around 8:30 am.
All three got trapped under the debris. Hearing the sound of the collapse, nearby villagers ran towards Kaushalendra's house to save the women while some villagers informed the police.
A rescue operation was immediately started in the presence of ADM Ramji Mishra and additional SP, who reached the spot. After about an hour, Bichhwa Police team along with the villagers, removed the debris with the help of JCB and pulled out the three bodies. However, all of them had already succumbed to their injuries and their bodies were sent for post-mortem.
A pall of gloom has descended in the area while a probe has been launched into the incident.
