Uttar Pradesh: Three Missing Children Found Dead In A Waterlogged Plot In Meerut

Meerut: Three children who went missing on Sunday in Siwal Khas village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut were found dead in a waterlogged plot on Monday. As the news came out, locals and family members held a protest by blocking a road.

The children have been identified as 8-year-old Hrithik, son of Himmatt, Manvi (9), Jitendra's daughter, and Shivansh (8), son of Monu.

Waterlogged plot (ETV Bharat)

The families of the deceased children who were neighbours allege that the children were murdered and their bodies were dumped in the plot.

Police stated that they are probing all aspects, including the case of accidental drowning. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that an investigation is underway, and the reasons behind the deaths may emerge after the post-mortem.