ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Three Missing Children Found Dead In A Waterlogged Plot In Meerut

The families of the deceased children who were neighbours allege that the children were murdered and their bodies were dumped in the plot.

Meerut Police
Police in front of Siwal Khas Police Station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

1 Min Read

Meerut: Three children who went missing on Sunday in Siwal Khas village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut were found dead in a waterlogged plot on Monday. As the news came out, locals and family members held a protest by blocking a road.

The children have been identified as 8-year-old Hrithik, son of Himmatt, Manvi (9), Jitendra's daughter, and Shivansh (8), son of Monu.

Waterlogged plot
Waterlogged plot (ETV Bharat)

The families of the deceased children who were neighbours allege that the children were murdered and their bodies were dumped in the plot.

Police stated that they are probing all aspects, including the case of accidental drowning. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that an investigation is underway, and the reasons behind the deaths may emerge after the post-mortem.

According to the family members, the children disappeared on Sunday while playing outside their homes in the village. After an unsuccessful search by the families, a missing persons report was filed at the local police station.

Road Blockage Protest
Road Blockage Protest (ETV Bharat)

Local Held Road Blockage Protest

As news of the discovery of the dead children spread, angry family members and locals blocked a road in the village, alleging that the children's bodies had injury marks. Police officials calmed them and cleared the road.

Siwalkhas village
Locals protest in Siwalkhas village (ETV Bharat)

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to the district government hospital.

Read More

Uttar Pradesh: Two Children Brutally Murdered in Badaun, Accused Killed in Police Encounter

Meerut: Three children who went missing on Sunday in Siwal Khas village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut were found dead in a waterlogged plot on Monday. As the news came out, locals and family members held a protest by blocking a road.

The children have been identified as 8-year-old Hrithik, son of Himmatt, Manvi (9), Jitendra's daughter, and Shivansh (8), son of Monu.

Waterlogged plot
Waterlogged plot (ETV Bharat)

The families of the deceased children who were neighbours allege that the children were murdered and their bodies were dumped in the plot.

Police stated that they are probing all aspects, including the case of accidental drowning. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that an investigation is underway, and the reasons behind the deaths may emerge after the post-mortem.

According to the family members, the children disappeared on Sunday while playing outside their homes in the village. After an unsuccessful search by the families, a missing persons report was filed at the local police station.

Road Blockage Protest
Road Blockage Protest (ETV Bharat)

Local Held Road Blockage Protest

As news of the discovery of the dead children spread, angry family members and locals blocked a road in the village, alleging that the children's bodies had injury marks. Police officials calmed them and cleared the road.

Siwalkhas village
Locals protest in Siwalkhas village (ETV Bharat)

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to the district government hospital.

Read More

Uttar Pradesh: Two Children Brutally Murdered in Badaun, Accused Killed in Police Encounter

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEERUT POLICEUP POLICERAKESH KUMAR SINGHSIWALKHAS VILLAGE CHILDREN DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.